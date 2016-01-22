DAVOS Jan 22 Talks with the European Union on
how to manage a mountain of bad loans clogging up Italian banks
are going well, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on
Friday.
"The state of play is good," Padoan told reporters on the
sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of
Davos.
Italian plans for a vehicle to take more than 200 billion
euros ($216.62 billion) of bad loans off banks' balance sheets
have been held up partly by arguments over how to price the
debt.
"We are looking at a mechanism which involves the price of
the guarantee," Padoan said, adding they were discussing the
details of the plan. ($1 = 0.9233 euros)
(Reporting by Paul Taylor, writing by Isla Binnie)