ROME/MILAN, July 25 The Italian government has
asked a series of specialist pension funds to invest 500 million
euros ($549 million) in the new fund the country is trying to
set up to buy bad loans, a source close to the matter said on
Monday.
The source said the Atlante 2 fund would only invest in
non-performing loans and would not buy into bank equity.
Rome is looking for ways to support struggling lenders
without breaking European Union state aid rules that require
investors to take a hit first to shield taxpayers.
AdEPP, the association of sector-specific pension funds,
said on Monday it urged its members to invest in Atlante 2, but
added that its members would individually make decisions.
($1 = 0.9104 euros)
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Stephen Jewkes)