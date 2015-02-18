MILAN Feb 18 Banca Popolare di Milano CEO Giuseppe Castagna said on Wednesday the Milan-based lender was interested in creating a third or fourth "banking pole" in Italy perhaps by joining forces with another cooperative lender.

Speaking on the sidelines of a bankers meeting, Castagna however said there were no contacts with rival Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna or others over a possible merger, rejecting recent media speculation.

Plans by the Italian government to change ownership rules for local cooperative banks, known as Popolari, are expected to hasten mergers in the sector. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Danilo Masoni)