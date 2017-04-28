(Adds comments)
VICENZA, Italy, April 28 Deposits have started
to return to Popolare di Vicenza after an outflow helped to
drive the troubled Italian bank's direct funding down 14.4
percent last year, its chief executive said on Friday.
"Over the past few weeks the loss of deposits has been
replaced by a slow and gradual recovery," CEO Fabrizio Viola
told the lender's annual general meeting.
Viola said it was uncertain whether the bank would be
granted the state bailout it has requested alongside fellow
regional bank Veneto Banca to fill a 6.4 billion euro ($7
billion) combined capital gap and embark on a merger.
The two banks need European Union approval of their
restructuring plan to tap state funds and Viola said it was too
early to say when the process could be concluded though the bank
hoped it may be soon.
To offset the loss in deposits, Popolare di Vicenza and
Veneto Banca have tapped a state guarantee to issue a total of
10 billion euros in state-backed bonds.
Thousands of small shareholders in the two banks saw their
investment wiped out last year when the two lenders had to be
rescued by state-sponsored, privately funded bank bailout fund
Atlante which now owns nearly 100 percent of both.
To stave off potential lawsuits, the two banks have offered
to repay investors who bought stock in the past decade 15
percent of their losses, a proposal that was taken up by around
70 percent of the targeted shareholders.
"Something gives me a bit of confidence about the fact that
the bank will still be here in coming years: around 94 percent
of the money paid out in the settlement offer is still deposited
on the bank's current accounts," Viola said.
However, Viola said Popolare di Vicenza's current
loan-to-deposit ratio of 120-130 percent was unsustainable.
"We can't go on like this ... the situation has stabilised
.. but we need to work to improve our funding," he said. "I'm
aware confidence can only be won back with months or perhaps
years of responsible behaviour."
($1 = 0.9175 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Keith Weir)