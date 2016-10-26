MILAN Oct 26 Italy's Popolare di Vicenza will need to lay off at least a quarter of its workforce and raise more capital, the chairman of the regional bank rescued earlier this year by a state-sponsored bailout fund said on Wednesday.

Popolare di Vicenza, which is 99 percent owned by rescue fund Atlante after failing to raise cash from investors in an initial share offering, is readying a new business plan to address its bad loan problem and a cost-to-income ratio that its owner has said is "unsustainable."

Chairman Gianni Mion said the bank needed to convince unions that it had to cut between 1,300 and 1,500 jobs. The bank, which is under investigation for misselling its shares to hundreds of small shareholders who lost their money in the rescue by Atlante, employed 5,400 people at the end of June.

"To relaunch the bank we need more money. The plan will make that clear: we hope to get it ready in the next two months," Mion said. "The plan will clarify what the capital needs are and we'll see what Atlante can do."

