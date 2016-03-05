GAMBELLARA, Italy, March 5 Shareholders in Italy's troubled lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza overwhelmingly approved a crucial fund-raising plan that includes a rights issue of up to 1.75 billion euro ($1.9 billion) to boost its finances and avert the risk of resolution.

Some 87 percent of shareholders attending an extraordinary meeting near Vicenza approved the plan, which also envisages listing the bank's shares on the stock market.

Popolare di Vicenza must raise the cash by May to comply with a request by the European Central Bank (ECB) that it meet minimum capital thresholds.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Silvia Aloisi)