* Popolare di Vincenza shareholders approve capital plan
* Bank must raise capital by May to meet ECB demands
* Investors agree for bank to list on the market
* Shareholders back plan for joint-stock company
By Andrea Mandala
GAMBELLARA, Italy, March 5 Shareholders in
Italy's Banca Popolare di Vicenza begrudgingly approved a
crucial fund-raising plan that includes a rights issue of up to
1.75 billion euro ($1.9 billion) to avert supervisors taking
control of the troubled bank.
Popolare di Vicenza is one of several Italian banks under
pressure from the European Central Bank (ECB) to take action to
improve their capital positions.
It must raise the cash by May to comply with ECB demands
that it meet minimum capital thresholds, having posted a 2.2
billion euro loss in 2014-2015 due to a balance-sheet clean-up.
In a letter before Saturday's shareholder meeting, which
also backed a proposal to list the bank on the Milan bourse and
turn it into a joint-stock company, the ECB had warned failure
to approve the capital plan would lead to supervisory measures.
Popolare Vicenza is due to launch the cash call and market
flotation next month. The timing could hardly be more
challenging due to market worries about Italian banks and the
360 billion euros of bad loans on their books, which has knocked
their shares.
"It's clear we are facing a very tough market but we must go
ahead with the listing. I am sure it'll be a success," said CEO
Francesco Iorio, adding that a roadshow in New York had gone
well.
Regional peer Veneto Banca will also seek to raise 1 billion
euros and float on the market at roughly the same time. Both
share sales are fully underwritten - UniCredit will
guarantee Popolare di Vicenza's, while Intesa Sanpaolo
will buy any unsold shares in Veneto Banca's cash call.
The Veneto lenders are among 10 cooperative banks targeted
by a government reform aimed at encouraging mergers by forcing
them to convert to joint stock companies.
Shareholders at the Popolare di Vicenza meeting were mostly
customers who were sold the unlisted stock at an inflated value.
"I have lost several hundred thousands of euros. My heart is
crying for myself and my family, but I am voting yes," said
shareholder Bruno Gonzato.
Investors opposing the joint-stock company transformation
will get 6.3 euros a share for their stake - a tenth of the 62.5
euro price at which the bank last sold new shares two years ago.
Unlisted banks such as Popolare Vicenza traditionally sell
their shares to customers and each year set a value for the
stock. Last year Popolare di Vicenza cut the value of its shares
to 48 euros from 62.5 euros, but 6.3 euros is now seen as the
benchmark for the initial public offering.
The ECB uncovered 1.1 billion euros in loans Popolare
Vicenza granted clients to help them buy its own shares. The
bank is under investigation for allegedly manipulating the
market and deceiving regulators.
Its core capital of 6.65 percent is well below the ECB's
requirement of 10.25 percent. Last year the bank suffered a
significant deposit outflow, although it has said the situation
stabilised in the first few weeks of this year.
($1 = 0.9088 euros)
