MILAN, April 19 Banca Popolare di Vicenza set the indicative price of new shares on sale in a risky 1.76 billion euros ($2 billion) cash call at a fraction of their current value, in a move that all but wipes out the savings of thousands of small investors in the Italian bank.

In a statement, the mid-tier lender set an unusually wide price range of 0.10-3 euros per share, saying that investor interest during the pre-marketing phase was too weak to determine a more specific valuation range. The minimum level of 0.10 euros is non-binding, it said.

The price range was set with the aim of gathering expressions of interest from institutional investors, the bank said.

Italy's eighth largest bank plans to raise the cash in a stock market listing to plug a capital shortfall uncovered by the European Central Bank and avert the threat of being wound down after losing a net 2.2 billion euros in 2014-15.

The bank last year set the price of its own shares at 48 euros each. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Crispian Balmer)