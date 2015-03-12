ROME, March 12 Italy's lower house on Thursday
approved a reform that converts the country's largest
cooperative banks into joint stock companies, a measure that, if
passed by the Senate, is expected to spur mergers between the
so-called "popolari" lenders.
The Chamber of Deputies voted 290 to 149 to pass the
government decree that scraps ownership limits and voting system
that gave shareholders one vote each regardless of the size of
their stake. The reform now moves before the Senate.
Shares in the popolari banks, including Banca Popolare di
Milano and Popolare Emilia Romagna, extended
gains after the vote.
