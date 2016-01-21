MILAN Jan 21 Italy's government is following
with concern a rout in domestic banking shares but the system is
solid, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi was quoted as saying.
Italian banking stocks have lost 24 percent this year as
investors' attention turned to bad loans as concerns about
global growth mount in financial markets.
Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third-largest bank and
the most vulnerable among top lenders, has borne the brunt of
the fall, shedding 59 percent of its market value since the end
of 2015.
"We're vigilant and concerned about tensions in the banking
sector, though it could even be an opportunity," Renzi told
financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore.
"The system is much more solid than what some investors
rightly fear ... Current events will ease mergers, tie-ups,
purchases."
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Kim Coghill)