LOCRI, Italy May 7 Italian prosecutors are investigating 13 managers at four banks for allegedly applying unusually high interest rates on loans to a troubled paper-cup maker from 1999-2005, according to judicial sources and court documents seen by Reuters on Monday.

The banks involved in the probe are Banca di Roma, now part of UniCredit, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena , as well as Banca Intesa and San Paolo Banco di Napoli, which are now both part of Intesa Sanpaolo, according to the sources and court documents.

Intesa Sanpaolo had no immediate comment, while UniCredit and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena were not immediately available for comment.

Among the managers under investigation is former Banca di Roma executive Matteo Arpe, now head of private equity fund Sator and private banking boutique Banca Profilo, the documents showed.

Arpe could not be immediately reached for comment.

Prosecutor Andrea Papalia said in the documents the four banks "took advantage of the state of need" of the company, applying above-standard or "usurious" interest rates on loans.

The company, Cartotecnica Reggina, based in the southern Italian city of Reggio Calabria, filed a legal complaint against its creditors. (Reporting by Dario Filippone; Editing by Mark Potter)