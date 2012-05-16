MILAN May 16 Italy's banking lobby will formally request that domestic and international regulators disregard assessments by ratings agencies in their own evaluations, its chairman said on Wednesday after a mass downgrade of Italian banks by Moody's.

Giuseppe Mussari, head of the Italian Banking Association (ABI), also said that ABI would ask its legal department to ascertain whether ratings agencies broke any market regulations.

Ratings agency Moody's late on Monday downgraded 26 Italian lenders, triggering an angry reaction by ABI which branded the move as an assault against Italy.

"We will formally ask Italian and European authorities to ignore assessments by ratings agencies when they look at a bank's stability and credit standing," Mussari said after a meeting of ABI's top committee in Milan.

He said the request would be submitted to the Bank of Italy, the European Central Bank and the European Banking Authority.

(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)