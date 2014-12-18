BRIEF-Wintrust financial Q1 earnings per share $1
* Wintrust financial corporation reports record first quarter 2017 net income, an increase of 19% over prior year
MILAN Dec 18 Ratings agency Standards and Poor's has cut the ratings on Italy's two largest banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo after a recent downgrade of the country's sovereign rating, the banks said in separate statements.
S&P has reviewed the ratings of other Italian banks.
UniCredit said its long-term rating was cut by S&P to 'BBB-' while its stand-alone rating was cut to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' with stable outlook.
Intesa Sanpaolo said S&P cuts its long-term rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' with stable outlook.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by David Evans)
* Wintrust financial corporation reports record first quarter 2017 net income, an increase of 19% over prior year
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, April 19 India risks straining public finances and undermining already ailing state banks, economists said, after a $5.6 billion loan write-off for farmers in Uttar Pradesh and moves to do something similar in at least four other states.