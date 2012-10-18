MILAN Oct 18 Italian banks have not suffered
from a property collapse like the one crippling their Spanish
peers but they are still at risk of large writedowns from the
declining real estate market.
Italy's property prices have fallen 16 percent since 2008 in
real terms and 44 percent of bank loans are tied to the sector.
This means banks are on track for property-related losses
for between 9 and 65 billion euros, on top of 23 billion euros
of bad loan impairments built up during the recession,
consultancy AlixPartners estimates.
"This could be a ticking bomb for Italian banks," Claudio
Scardovi, managing director at AlixPartners, told Reuters.
"We may have not had the excesses of the housing bubble seen
in Spain and Britain, but we still risk crashing sooner or later
if nothing is done about it."
Italy's housing market drop has not been as dramatic as in
Spain or Ireland. Madrid has forced lenders to book 137 billion
euros of losses on bad real estate loans and foreclosures.
Italian banks exposure to the real estate sector - mortgages
and loans to property developers - totals 662 billion euros,
compared with 951 billion euros for Spain. The difference is
mainly due to the fact that the stock of mortgages in Spain is
almost double that of Italy.
Luca Dondi, a real estate analyst at think-thank Nomisma,
expects the number of transactions for Italian residential
housing to have fallen by 38 percent this year from 2006.
Meanwhile, sellers take twice as long to find a buyer and
have to offer discounts of 15 percent on average to close the
deal, Italian business lobby Confindustria says.
Another sign of weakness is that buyers are shunning
foreclosure auctions to sell houses that were used as collateral
for defaulted loans despite cheap prices. The commercial
property market is not doing any better.
"There are signs of great fragility," Dondi said, estimating
the number of unsold new houses in Italy now at 500,000-600,000
units versus a 1.5 million forecast for Spain.
"DELAY AND PRAY"
House prices, particularly in big cities like Milan and
Rome, have however held up relatively well. Real housing prices
in Italy have fallen by 4.3 percent a year since 2008, compared
with 7.3 percent in Spain and 11.7 percent in Ireland.
But that is partly because Italian banks are keeping prices
artificially high by refusing to write down their loans to the
real estate sector, Dondi and other property experts say.
"It's a 'delay and pray' tactic. The banks are offering
moratoriums and other forms of breathing space to debtors. But
by doing so, they risk depressing the market for a lot longer,"
said Dondi, who does not expect a recovery before five years.
"The Spanish bubble inflated quickly and burst quickly. Here
the bubble is smaller, but we are only letting the air out
little by little."
"The banks are just postponing their day of reckoning."
Another real estate consultant, whose clients include some
of Italy's leading banks, said: "The banks don't want to
mark-to-market their real estate exposure because they would
have big losses, I think in the region of tens of billions of
euros."
"But until we see a clean-up in the banks' balance sheets
there won't be a recovery in the property market."
At the same time, banks have become a lot more selective in
lending new money in the face of rising bad loans, higher
funding costs and more stringent capital requirements.
Mortgage loans in Italy halved in the first quarter of 2012
compared with a year earlier, statistics agency ISTAT said.
LOW HOUSEHOLD DEBT
A report last week by the International Monetary Fund drew
some parallels between Italian and Spanish banks, noting that
for both the real estate sector accounted for most of a sharp
rise in non-performing corporate loans.
The report was strongly rebuked by Italian bankers, with
Intesa Sanpaolo Chief Executive Enrico Cucchiani saying
a housing bubble was unlikely in Italy and banking lobby ABI
complaining to the IMF that the comparison was misleading.
One mitigating factor in Italy is the low level of
households' debt, which at roughly 60 percent of disposable
income is well below the EU average and less than half the
indebtedness of families in Spain or the United States,
according to Bank of Italy data.
That makes Italy's mortgage debt stock of 368 billion euros
"in theory one of the safest in the world," AlixPartners said -
as a comparison, mortgage loans in smaller Spain totalled 644
billion euros in June this year.
The big concern is rather the health of loans granted to the
property development sector.
"Banks don't know how to deal with it. There were hundreds
of building projects in 2007-2009 that got stuck because the
demand vanished. We funded all of them to find that only 60-70
percent of the work involved was done," an executive at a top
Italian bank said on condition of anonymity.
"Now we're stuck with unfinished assets whose main value is
probably not more than the land they are built on."