ROME Oct 7 An Italian court has rejected a request to partially suspend a government reform aimed at reducing the number of cooperative banks in the country and making them more efficient, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

The ruling means that the reform is going ahead as planned, at least for the time being, as it faces more legal challenges from small shareholders and the regional government of Lombardy.

A suspension would have been a big blow for Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government and would have plunged the new legislation - which scraps voting and ownership limits for the country's top 10 cooperative lenders, making it easier for them to be taken over - in a protracted limbo. (Reporting by Valentina Consiglio, editing by Silvia Aloisi)