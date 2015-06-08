BRIEF-Western Union reports Q1 revenue $1.3 billion
* Western Union Co says Q1 consumer-to-consumer (C2C) revenues were flat, or increased 2% on a constant currency basis
MILAN, June 8 The Bank of Italy is about to publish rules needed to launch a landmark reform of the country's biggest cooperative banks, which will then have 18 months to turn into joint-stock companies, a senior official said.
Bank of Italy Director General Salvatore Rossi told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Milan that the rules the central bank needs to issue following a government decree "will come before mid-June, over the next few days."
The law decree sets an 18 month deadline once the Bank of Italy puts its seal on the reform to drop their cooperative status, in a radical change that has triggered merger talks among lenders.
(Reporting by Luca Trogni, writing by Valentina Za)
* Western Union Co says Q1 consumer-to-consumer (C2C) revenues were flat, or increased 2% on a constant currency basis
TORONTO/OTTAWA, May 2 The funding crisis at mortgage lender Home Capital may spark a welcome cooling in Canada's housing market and take pressure off policymakers confounded by the hot market - as long as the crisis does not turn into contagion, analysts said on Tuesday.