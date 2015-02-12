ASEAN+3 grouping warns on shift towards protectionism
YOKOHAMA, May 5 A shift towards protectionism poses downside risks to global growth, finance ministers and central bankers from major Asian economies warned on Friday.
BRUSSELS Feb 12 Italy's cabinet minister will examine a state-sponsored initiative to help domestic banks get rid of soured loans on Feb. 20, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Thursday.
Renzi spoke to journalists as he left a socialist leaders summit in Brussels.
Italian banks are saddled with 184 billion euros ($209 billion) in bad loans which they are struggling to offload as market for these assets has not developed so far. ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Valentina Za)
