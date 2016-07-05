ROME, July 5 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
did not intend to criticise European Central Bank (ECB)
Governor Mario Draghi in comments he made about Italy's Treasury
in the 1990s when Draghi was working there, a government source
said on Tuesday.
Renzi said on Monday some of Italy's current banking woes
could have been avoided if reforms aimed at strengthening
cooperative banks, which were introduced last year, had been put
in place when Draghi was director general of the Treasury.
The government source said Renzi had been referring to the
fact that the government's reforms were the culmination of plans
laid by Draghi and then-Economy Minister Carlo Azeglio Ciampi,
which had been rejected by Italy's parliament.
"This (comment of Renzi's) was not a criticism of Ciampi and
Draghi but the opposite, the recognition of a common thread that
led over the years to realising the reform of the cooperative
banks," the source said.
Several banks are struggling to stay afloat and a bailout
fund took control of Veneto Banca last week after the ECB said
it had to raise capital or close.
Adding to the pressure on Rome to stabilise its banking
system, the ECB on Monday gave Italy's third-largest bank, Monte
dei Paschi di Siena, a three-year deadline to slash
its bad debts by 40 percent.
($1 = 0.8980 euros)
