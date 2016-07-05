ROME, July 5 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi did not intend to criticise European Central Bank (ECB) Governor Mario Draghi in comments he made about Italy's Treasury in the 1990s when Draghi was working there, a government source said on Tuesday.

Renzi said on Monday some of Italy's current banking woes could have been avoided if reforms aimed at strengthening cooperative banks, which were introduced last year, had been put in place when Draghi was director general of the Treasury.

The government source said Renzi had been referring to the fact that the government's reforms were the culmination of plans laid by Draghi and then-Economy Minister Carlo Azeglio Ciampi, which had been rejected by Italy's parliament.

"This (comment of Renzi's) was not a criticism of Ciampi and Draghi but the opposite, the recognition of a common thread that led over the years to realising the reform of the cooperative banks," the source said.

Several banks are struggling to stay afloat and a bailout fund took control of Veneto Banca last week after the ECB said it had to raise capital or close.

Adding to the pressure on Rome to stabilise its banking system, the ECB on Monday gave Italy's third-largest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a three-year deadline to slash its bad debts by 40 percent.

