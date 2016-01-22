ROME Jan 22 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday he expects merger activity among the country's cooperative banks in the coming weeks.

Italy's banking sector has been hit hard since the start of the year by concerns about bad loans and low interest rates. A government decree passed last year that aimed to strengthen the system by forcing cooperative banks to merge has yet to produce any deals.

"We have said 'Go on, list them on the market'," Renzi told radio station RTL, adding the government's work was leading to "tie-ups in the coming weeks that will do some good, you'll see".

Renzi added that setting up a vehicle to take bad loans off Italian banks' balance sheets "would not change the world". (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Agnieszka Flak)