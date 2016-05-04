BRIEF-CNO Financial Group appoints Gary Bhojwani as CEO
* Ed Bonach to retire as CEO of CNO Financial group; Gary Bhojwani named CEO successor and to CNO board of directors
ROME May 4 Italian regional lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza can relaunch itself with the help of a newly-created bank rescue fund and the possibility of a change in its management, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday.
Popolare Vicenza's attempt to list on the Milan stock market last week failed because investors bought just 7.7 percent of a planned 1.5 billion euro share issue.
Renzi said there had been "gross errors" in the bank's management in the past but the so-called Atlas fund, set up to buy bad loans and fresh capital from weak banks, would help.
"With Atlas and the prospect of a change in management (the bank) will be in a position to relaunch," Renzi said during a televised question-and-answer session. (Reporting by Isla Binnie)
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share on the outstanding shares of the common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: