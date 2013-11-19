(Refiles to clarify figure in fourth paragraph)

By Valentina Za

MILAN Nov 19 Italian banks curbed lending by 3.8 percent in October from a year earlier, an industry report showed on Tuesday, highlighting the drag on economic growth from a tight credit market with rising bad loan rates.

Italian banks are struggling with bad loans, expected to continue to increase even as the economy emerges from its longest post-war recession, and still challenging funding conditions.

Total loans to the private sector and public administrations edged down to 1.857 trillion euros from 1.862 trillion in September, which was 3.9 percent lower than in the same month of 2012.

Funding from deposits and retail bonds stood at 1.727 trillion euros in October.

The proportion of total lending above retail funding shrank during the euro zone debt crisis as Italian banks had difficulties tapping other forms of credit such as international capital markets. That situation has now improved, though mainly for bigger banks.

"Loans to clients are now only about 10 percent higher than retail funding," Bank of Italy Deputy Director General Fabio Panetta said at a conference on Monday evening.

"That is a good thing in terms of risks, not so much when it comes to the economy. The gap was higher in the past as banks could access funding abroad."

Medium and long-term funding raised through bond sales dropped 9.7 percent year-on-year in October after a 10 percent fall the previous month, the report by banking association ABI said.

The report said gross non-performing loans in September stood at 144.5 billion euros, confirming Bank of Italy figures published last week.

At 7.5 percent of total loans, the share of gross non-performing loans hit its highest since November 1999, ABI Chief Economist Gianfranco Torriero said during a conference call.

"Credit risk is the biggest problem of all for Italian banks," Bank of Italy's Panetta said on Monday.

With non-performing loans totalling 12 percent of credit to companies in September, banks last month cut lending to households and companies by 3.5 percent from a year earlier following a similar drop in September, ABI said.

The gap between the average rate banks charge on loans to households and companies and their average cost of funding stood at 192 basis points in October, the report said. Before the crisis this gap was of around 300 basis points.

Roberto Nicastro, managing director of top Italian bank UniCredit, said on Monday that the very narrow gap between interest rates banks charge on loans and those they pay on funds was one of the reasons for the sector's very low profitability compared with pre-crisis years. (Additional reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Editing by John Stonestreet)