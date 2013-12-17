MILAN Dec 17 Italian banks cut lending by 4
percent in November from a year earlier, an industry report
showed on Tuesday, highlighting how a vicious cycle of rising
bad loans and tight credit was slowing economic recovery in the
country.
Italian lenders are struggling with bad loans, expected to
continue to increase even as the economy emerges from its
longest post-war recession, and still challenging funding
conditions.
According to statistics released by the Italian banking
association (ABI), total loans to the private sector and public
institutions stood at 1.851 trillion euros ($2.546 trillion) in
November. The figure was almost unchanged from October, when
lending fell 4 percent compared with the same month of 2012.
The report said gross non-performing loans in October stood
at 147.3 billion euros, in line with Bank of Italy figures
published last week.
At 7.7 percent of total loans, the share of gross
non-performing loans hit its highest since October 1999, ABI
Chief Economist Gianfranco Torriero said during a conference
call.
($1 = 0.7271 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stefano Bernabei, editing
by Isla Binnie)