MILAN Oct 29 Italy's smaller banks may find it hard to use government bond holdings as collateral to raise funds on so-called "repo" markets if liquidity thins out, as they are shut out of bilateral deals with foreign banks which dealers say are on the rise.

Italian banks have seen wholesale and cross-border interbank funding dry up during the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, making them dependent on liquidity provided by the European Central Bank.

The situation improved after the ECB pledged to buy the bonds of countries that seek its help last summer. But only bigger lenders have regained access to the wholesale funding market, while unsecured bank lending is still fragmented along national lines.

Small banks rely mainly on bonds sold to clients and on deposits. If liquidity conditions were to worsen again, they could find themselves shut out of the repo market, where banks raise short-term funds using government bonds as collateral.

Since Aug. 5 British clearing house LCH.Clearnet no longer fully protects repo deals on Italian government bonds, and foreign banks are turning instead to one-to-one lending deals. That is more expensive for the borrower and only accessible to bigger Italian banks.

"In a scenario of renewed market volatility, these developments would limit room for manoeuvre for Italian banks, especially the smaller ones," said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

"Right now expectations of further expansionary measures by the European Central Bank are blunting the impact" of fewer foreign lenders accepting repo deals in Italy, he added.

For now, Italian lenders awash with excess liquidity provided by the ECB are making up for the fewer foreigners operating on the regulated repo market, ensuring that smaller peers can use their bond holdings for funding.

But money traders have noted foreign lenders's lurch away from the repo market.

"We have seen fewer foreign banks on the regulated market lately. In particular, over-the-counter bilateral transactions have increased by 10-15 percent," one trader at a leading Italian bank said.

Daily volumes on the repo market operated by Italian trading platform MTS range between 80 billion and 90 billion euros, unchanged from three months ago.

LCH.Clearnet moved to cash settlements in the event of any default of Italian counterparty Cassa Compensazione e Garanzia (CCG), dropping a previous obligation to fully compensate repo lenders. The move, which Citi revealed in a research note last month, effectively reduces the protection for creditors in repo deals involving Italian government bonds.

That removes the incentive for foreign banks to go through a centrally settled market entailing the payment of a fee and hiding the identity of the counterparty.

Citi estimated last month that Italian banks have around 130 billion euros ($173 bln) in funding raised through repo deals with other lenders, making them the largest private repo borrowers in Europe. More than half of that figure goes through LCH, they said.

"Many foreign banks have been thinking: If I lend against Italian bonds I may as well do it through a bilateral deal since LCH no longer offers a shield against a potential CCG default," another money trader said. (Writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Hugh Lawson)