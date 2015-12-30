AREZZO Italy - Dec 30 The four Italian banks rescued last month will be sold by late spring, the chairman of the lenders said on Wednesday, as Italy comes under pressure from Brussels to resolve the issue quickly.

"There is an obligation to sell and significant pressure from the EU to do it very fast," Roberto Nicastro told reporters.

Nicastro was appointed chairman of Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariFe and CariChieti on Nov. 22 when Italy saved the four banks, drawing 3.6 billion euros ($3.9 billion) from a crisis fund financed by the country's healthy lenders. (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; writing by Francesca Landini)