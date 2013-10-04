MILAN Oct 4 An expected massive revaluation of
Bank of Italy's shares held by hard-pressed domestic lenders
would likely boost their capital and help them strengthen their
balance sheets in the face of mounting bad loans.
Italy's central bank is preparing to revalue its share
capital, stuck at a value of 156,000 euros set in 1936. The
Treasury estimated in a document obtained by Reuters that figure
could be raised to as much as 7 billion euros ($9.5
billion).
Capital-starved Italian lenders have been lobbying for a
revaluation of the stakes they hold in the central bank in order
to be able to book a capital gain.
At present, the Bank of Italy does not allow banks to count
the stakes towards their regulatory capital, but this stance is
expected to change once the revaluation is complete.
"When new values for the stakes are set, one could think
they'd be tradable and on the basis of that banks would likely
be able to book them as capital," a financial source close to
the matter said.
Lender Intesa Sanpaolo is the largest shareholder
in the Bank of Italy with total group stake of 42 percent.
UniCredit has 22 percent of the central bank and
Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which has been told by
European authorities to raise 2.5 billion euros in fresh
capital, owns 2.5 percent.
Reuters calculations show that a revaluation of the capital
to 7 billion euros could boost Intesa Sanpaolo's Core Tier 1
ratio by a percentage point to 12.27 percent if the capital
gains were to fully feed into the bank's quality capital.
UniCredit could see its Core Tier 1 ratio, a measure of
financial strength, raise by 38 basis points to 11.79 percent.
Some analysts have questioned the wisdom of letting banks
include the revalued stakes among their assets available for
sale as it would be difficult to find a buyer for them if the
lenders were liquidated.
The Bank of Italy has asked a committee of experts to assess
the value of its capital and their estimate is expected by the
end of the year. The European Central Bank must be consulted
before the central bank can proceed with a capital increase.
The Treasury said in the document that lenders would likely
revalue their stakes when approving 2013 results.
($1 = 0.7340 euros)
