ROME, Sept 29 A deadline to sell four small banks Italy rescued from bankruptcy last year has been extended for a second time, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

One of the sources said Brussels had agreed to extend the latest deadline, set for Sept. 30, because serious negotiations were underway for the sale of Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariChieti and CariFerrara.

A separate source, who declined to be named, said Ubi Banca was considering purchasing three of the four -- Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariChieti. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Andrea Mandala; Editing by Crispian Balmer)