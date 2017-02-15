* Italian law gives tax break to SME investments
* Fund managers seek to attract savers to new scheme
* Intermonte estimates worth 68 bln euros within 5 years
By Maria Pia Quaglia
MILAN, Feb 15 Italian fund managers are aiming
for a slice of an estimated 68 billion euro ($72 billion)
savings jackpot by getting depositors who have shifted cash out
of Italy's troubled banks to invest in a new government-backed
scheme.
A law encouraging savers to invest in small and medium-sized
Italian firms has spawned "Pir" funds which give savers a tax
break if they stay invested for at least five years.
The scheme, which mirrors Britain's Individual Saving
Accounts and France's "plans d'épargne", is part of a long-term
plan to divert retail savings to Italy's dynamic SMEs.
But while it will suit some of Italy's stronger banks with
asset management businesses, it comes at a bad time for others
as billions of euros in deposits have been leaving several
struggling lenders over the past year or so.
Last year, the country's third-largest lender, Monte dei
Paschi di Siena, alone lost 28 billion euros in
deposits as customers feared for the bank's future.
Those ready to offer shelter to these depositors include the
fund arms of banks such as Intesa Sanpaolo or
institutions such as Banca Mediolanum.
For the fund managers, the new funds offer a potentially
rich source of fees, given they will be actively managed and
come with an incentive to stay invested for at least five years.
Management fees alone on such products can range from 1.25
to 1.35 percent, consumer association Aduc said.
"It could be another gift to the (stronger) banks,
especially those targeting cash and securities flying out of
troubled lenders," said Carlo Gentili, founder and chief
executive of fund manager Nextam Partners.
Pir funds, which come with a maximum investment threshold of
30,000 euros per year, would appeal mostly to retail investors,
Gentili said, while research company Intermonte estimates they
could attract up to 68 billion euros within five years.
Regulated savings or tax-free savings accounts in France
account for a large chunk of household bank deposits, reaching
700 billion euros out of 4,460 trillion euros at the end of
2015, according to the French central bank.
RISK-AVERSE
In Italy, much of the initial inflow into the new products
is expected to come from money now parked in funds that are not
Pir-compliant, Intermonte says.
But some industry experts doubt they will suit risk-averse
retail clients, who have so far put their cash only in Italian
government bonds or bank deposits, where they get minimal
returns, because they will be invested 70 percent in Italian
assets and lack geographical diversity.
"We believe the tax benefit should not be considered as a
gift to the saver... It is there to remunerate the risk the
investor is taking," said Paolo Galvani, chairman and co-founder
of financial adviser MoneyFarm.
(Additional reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Mark
Bendeich and Alexander Smith)