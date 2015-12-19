ROME Dec 19 The Bank of Italy's deputy governor
said on Saturday that the vast majority of the country's banks
are in a better state than the small lenders whose failure and
subsequent rescue this year wiped out the savings of thousands
of retail investors.
The government salvaged Banca Marche, Banca Etruria
, CariChieti and CariFe at the end of November, using
3.6 billion euros from a crisis fund financed by healthy banks.
In the process, people who had bought shares and junior debt
took heavy losses, drawing criticism of Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi's government, the Bank of Italy (BOI) and the financial
market regulator.
BOI Deputy Governor Luigi Federico Signorini said Italy's
banking system had strengthened "very considerably" in recent
years despite global financial turmoil.
"There are very few (banks like) Banca Etruria," Signorini
said on La7 television, adding that Italian banks rely on
traditional deposits and lending rather than riskier complex
securities.
"In the long term, it's healthy that the banks do this kind
of business, despite any difficulties it might cause," Signorini
said.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi says the losses inflicted on
savers were inevitable because of new European Union rules aimed
at shielding taxpayers in bank rescues.
Signorini defended the Bank of Italy's handling of the
crisis, rejecting a suggestion that it had intervened too slowly
and saying it had done everything in its power.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie)