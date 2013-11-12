BRIEF-Woolworths Ltd responds to IMF Bentham's proposal to fund shareholder class action
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund shareholder class action against co
ROME Nov 12 The Bank of Italy expects an upcoming health check up of euro zone lenders by the European Central Bank to reveal a total capital shortfall of 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) for Italian banks, it said on Tuesday.
In its bi-annual Financial Stability Report, Italy's central bank said it had already asked weaker lenders to boost their capital base and was keeping a close eye on them.
On average, however, the 15 Italian lenders to be scrutinised by the ECB had a Common Equity 1 ratio - a measure of the best loss-absorbing bank capital - of 9.5 percent, above the 8 percent minimum requirement set by the ECB. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Gavin Jones and Valentina Za)
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund shareholder class action against co
* Gross bad loans rose to 203.05 billion euros in February versus a revised data of 202.03 billion euros in January, according to Bank of Italy data