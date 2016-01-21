MILAN Jan 21 Shares in embattled Italian bank
Monte dei Paschi di Siena rose as much as 9 percent in
early trade on Thursday after being temporarily halted from
trading.
Italy's third-largest bank has borne the brunt of a sell-off
in Italian banking shares this year losing more than half its
market value since the end of 2015.
Italy's banking stock index rose 0.7 percent by
0810 GMT, attempting a rebound after a 24 percent fall so far
this year.
Shares in Banca Carige, another weakling together
with Monte dei Paschi, rose 7.3 percent.
Banco Popolare rose more than 3 percent after
market watchdog Consob last night banned short-selling on its
shares.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)