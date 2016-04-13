MILAN, April 13 Shares in Monte dei Paschi
rose more than 4 percent in on Wednesday, leading a
recovery in Italian banks after losses in the previous session
due to concerns over the feasibility of a fund established to
shore up weak lenders.
Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told financial
daily Il Sole 24 Ore there was no risk that European authorities
will block the fund set up to help buy shares in upcoming stock
issues at distressed lenders and purchase soured loans.
Italy's two biggest lenders UniCredit and Intesa
Sanpaolo were up more than 2 percent at 0712 GMT, while
the country's banking index rose 2.8 percent.
