BRIEF-Emerald Leisures approves increase in authorized share capital of co
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital of company
MILAN May 26 Shares in Italian banks fell at open on Thursday, retracing strong gains the previous day, with UBI Banca leading losses in the sector with a 4 percent drop.
Shares in Banco Popolare and UniCredit fell more than 3 percent by 0716 GMT. Europe's banking sector lost 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Steve Scherer)
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital of company
BAKU, May 17 Azeri state fund SOFAZ said on Wednesday it would continue to finance all projects including the Southern Gas Corridor, and would not sell any assets to cover its $1 billion investment in troubled lender International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA).