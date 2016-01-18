* Italy banking stocks down 16 pct so far this year
* Bad loans, margin pressure may weigh as M&A upside fades
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Jan 18 Shares in Italy's leading banks
plummeted on Monday, bringing their losses to more than 16
percent for the year so far, with brokers warning the negative
tone is set to continue after a stellar performance in 2015.
Italy's banking index was down 5 percent by 1135
GMT on Monday with shares in several lenders, including the
country's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo and the
third biggest lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena,
suspended from trading after heavy losses.
Investors are growing increasingly nervous about how the
lenders will cope with lower interest rates and a 200 billion
euro ($217 billion) pile of loans they have that are unlikely to
ever be repaid.
Those concerns are trumping expectations about a wave of
consolidation set to sweep the sector, with co-operative banks
under pressure to merge following a government reform to reduce
the number of lenders in the country.
JP Morgan said this month that Italian banks should be
avoided because low rates are expected to put pressure on
revenues more than in other countries and credit problems limit
a recovery in provisions.
Analysts at the U.S. brokerage instead favoured Spanish
domestic banks also because they still offered a premium related
to possible M&A while Italy has already priced in some activity.
"I think upside on cooperative banks this year is much more
limited," added a London-based equity sales person.
(Editing by Keith Weir)