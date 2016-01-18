* Italy banking stocks down 16 pct so far this year

* Bad loans, margin pressure may weigh as M&A upside fades

By Danilo Masoni

MILAN, Jan 18 Shares in Italy's leading banks plummeted on Monday, bringing their losses to more than 16 percent for the year so far, with brokers warning the negative tone is set to continue after a stellar performance in 2015.

Italy's banking index was down 5 percent by 1135 GMT on Monday with shares in several lenders, including the country's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo and the third biggest lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, suspended from trading after heavy losses.

Investors are growing increasingly nervous about how the lenders will cope with lower interest rates and a 200 billion euro ($217 billion) pile of loans they have that are unlikely to ever be repaid.

Those concerns are trumping expectations about a wave of consolidation set to sweep the sector, with co-operative banks under pressure to merge following a government reform to reduce the number of lenders in the country.

JP Morgan said this month that Italian banks should be avoided because low rates are expected to put pressure on revenues more than in other countries and credit problems limit a recovery in provisions.

Analysts at the U.S. brokerage instead favoured Spanish domestic banks also because they still offered a premium related to possible M&A while Italy has already priced in some activity.

"I think upside on cooperative banks this year is much more limited," added a London-based equity sales person. (Editing by Keith Weir)