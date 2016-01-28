MILAN Jan 28 Bank shares led a retreat by Italian stocks on Thursday, despite a agreement Rome reached this week with the European Union on helping domestic lenders offload bad loans.

By 1555 GMT, Italy's banking stocks were down 6 percent, twice the European banking sector's fall. Italy's blue-chip index fell 3.6 percent.

Bad loans account for nearly a fifth of overall lending at Italian banks, and the government has been in talks for nearly a year with Brussels over a solution to help lenders.

Under the new agreement, banks will be able to buy a state guarantee at market prices to facilitate disposals of the worst loans bundled as securities. But rating agency Fitch said on Thursday the scheme's take-up may be limited.

"We also doubt whether the scheme will be sufficiently attractive to entice banks to make significant use of it," Fitch said. "Our initial impression is that the mechanism's ability to materially improve asset quality in the Italian banking sector is limited."

Italian banking shares have lost a quarter of their value so far this year, after rallying last year boosted by expectations of fresh mergers which have failed to materialise.

With global markets rattled by concern about economic growth at the start of the year, investors turned their attention the 360 billion euros of problem loans at Italian banks, which makes them vulnerable to shocks.

Fears that banks may need to raise more capital to offset loan losses have hit shares, driving Monte dei Paschi di Siena , the most vulnerable among top lenders, down 42 percent since the end of 2015.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi and Popolare di Milano were suspended from trading after falling 8 percent and 9 percent, respectively.

Banco Popolare lost 7.7 percent, UBI Banca was down 5.5 percent and UniCredit 7 percent.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Larry King)