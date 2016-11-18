(Recasts with comments from Bank of Italy report)
By Danilo Masoni and Valentina Za
MILAN Nov 18 Italian banking stocks fell to
their lowest level in six weeks on Friday, hurt by the prospect
of a referendum vote on Dec. 4 that could topple Matteo Renzi's
reformist government.
Recent polls suggest Italians may reject Renzi's proposed
constitutional reform and he has pledged to resign if he loses.
Markets fear political instability could stall Italy's
efforts to reform its banks, which have a combined 356 billion
euros ($378 billion) in soured loans left by a deep recession.
Casting a further shadow on the sector is an ambitious plan
by Monte dei Paschi di Siena to raise 5 billion euros
of new capital by the end of the year to allow Italy's
third-biggest bank to avert the risk of being wound down.
Italy's bank sector index fell as much as 6.5
percent on Friday to its lowest level since Oct. 5, weighed down
by losses in bank heavyweights UniCredit and Intesa
Sanpaolo, before trimming losses.
The index has lost 50 percent so far this year against a 14
percent drop in the European banking sector.
"Indicators show a sharp increase in the expected volatility
of the Italian market around the first week of December," the
Bank of Italy said on Friday in its latest Financial Stability
Report.
Risk premiums on Italian banking stocks are now at levels
last seen in the most acute phases of the financial crisis, the
central bank said.
The Bank of Italy said banks' capital raising efforts as
well as possible merger deals were hindered by the fact expected
earnings for lenders were below the cost of their equity
capital.
To limit the size of its planned share sale, Monte dei
Paschi is set to launch a debt-to-equity conversion offer on its
subordinated debt. The bank's bonds fell sharply on Friday,
pushing the yield on a September 2020 bond targeted by the swap
offer to 18.9 percent from 16.4 percent on Thursday.
Italy's biggest bank UniCredit must also raise cash in the
coming months in order to offload bad debts and boost its
capital. Sources have said it could seek as much as 13 billion
euros in a share issue.
The cost of insuring UniCredit's debt against default
over five years rose on Friday to a high since
late June, when the bank set a date for the departure of former
CEO Federico Ghizzoni.
($1 = 0.9420 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Mark Potter)