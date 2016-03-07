MILAN, March 7 The Bank of Italy's liabilities
towards other central banks of the euro zone eased slightly in
February to 249.53 billion euros ($273 billion) from 251.26
billion euros a month earlier, data showed on Monday.
The Bank of Italy's position within the Target 2 system,
which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, is
monitored because its rising can be a sign of financial stress.
However, seasonal factors such as the end of a quarter also
affect it.
January's level was the highest since February 2013 when
Italy's Target 2 position topped 256 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9127 euros)
