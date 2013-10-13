MILAN Oct 12 Italy's new budget proposes to
give banks and insurance companies more speedy tax breaks on
loan losses and writedowns in a move that will help lenders to
clean up their balance sheets.
The tax provisions in the budget due to be presented to
parliament on Tuesday follow lobbying by Italy's banks for
deductions to be frontloaded instead of spread over 18 years.
Before calculating their taxes, lenders and insurers will be
allowed to subtract from their earnings one fifth, rather than
one eighteenth, of loan losses and writedowns booked in the
financial year, a draft document seen by Reuters shows.
The new system would give an incentive to banks to clean up
their balance sheets at the end of this year and could boost net
profits in the next few years for a sector struggling under
increasing bad debt as the banks continue to grapple with a
prolonged economic recession.
Bad debts at Italian banks increased by 22.3 percent in
August from a year earlier, Bank of Italy data show, and
analysts have predicted that a banking health check-up by the
European Central Bank next year will find that Italian banks
need to raise more capital.
A shorter period of tax deductibility would bring Rome in
line with fiscal rules applied in other European countries,
bankers have said.
The proposed new rules would apply both to losses and
writedowns on new loans and new losses and writedowns on past
loans booked in 2013, the draft document said.
With Italy stuck in its longest recession since World War
Two, souring loans on the country's banks balance sheets have
nearly tripled since 2007 to 249 billion euros ($337.7
billion)in March, or about 14 percent of total loans, according
to Bank of Italy data.
Bad loans are predicted to keep rising throughout 2014, with
Italy expected to return to only modest economic growth next
year.
($1 = 0.7373 euros)
