MILAN, June 22 Italy's plan to allow banks to
deduct losses on bad loans from their taxable income over a
shorter period of time will take more time to prepare, Deputy
Economy Minister Enrico Morando said on Monday.
The government wants to cut the period over which the banks
can deduct credit losses on bad debts to one year from five
currently, Morando said last week, sparking speculation that the
government could present the measure at a cabinet meeting this
week.
"This is not an immediate thing because it implies having
resources available in the budget," Morando said on the
sidelines of a conference in Milan.
"We cannot do it right away because we still haven't
scheduled a parliamentary discussion about the budget
situation," Morando added.
The measure is one of several the government is considering
to help banks clean up their balance sheets after a three-year
economic slump saddled them with some 190 billion euros ($216
billion) of non-performing loans.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's cabinet has been working for
months on ways to help banks offload soured loans in an effort
to unlock new lending to cash-starved domestic companies.
($1 = 0.8808 euros)
(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Isla Binnie)