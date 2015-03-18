MILAN, March 18 Leading Italian banks are expected to take up the vast majority of longer-term cheap funds tendered by the European Central Bank this week as a recovery in the domestic economy is seen spurring lending, according to figures provided by banks and compiled by Reuters.

Data collected from 14 large Italian banks showed they would request an overall 32 billion euros ($34 billion) at Thursday's TLTRO tender. That would compare with a total take-up of 40 billion euros estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll this week.

The top two banks alone, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, are set to request up to 17 billion euros. Italy's third biggest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena did not provide a figure. ($1 = 0.9424 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Valentina Za, additional reporting by Elvira Pollina and Massimo Gaia)