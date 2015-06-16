MILAN, June 16 Italian banks are set to request
around 14.4 billion euros ($16 billion) in longer-term funds the
European Central Bank will offer at an auction this week,
Reuters calculations on figures provided by 15 leading Italian
banks showed on Tuesday.
The ECB will conduct on Thursday its fourth targeted
longer-term refinancing operation aimed at improving bank
lending to companies.
A Reuters poll this month forecast the ECB will lend just 50
billion euros after banks took up roughly twice that amount at
the previous auction in March.
Traders said the large take-up in March and liquidity
available to banks through the ECB's asset purchase programme
curbed banks' appetite for the funds.
($1 = 0.8881 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za, Gianluca Semeraro and Stefano
Bernabei; editing by Agnieszka Flak)