* Banks expected to take up 32 bln euros-data compiled by
Reuters
* Reuters poll sees total take-up at 40 billion euros
* Lending recovery seen driving higher TLTRO demand by Italy
banks
(Adds table with breakdown by bank)
By Silvia Aloisi and Valentina Za
MILAN, March 18 Big Italian banks are expected
to take up the bulk of longer-term cheap funds offered by the
European Central Bank this week, as a recovery in the domestic
economy encourages them to lend more, according to figures
provided by banks and compiled by Reuters.
Data collected from 14 large Italian lenders showed they
would request an overall 32 billion euros ($34 billion) at
Thursday's TLTRO tender. That compares with a total take-up of
40 billion euros estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll.
The top two banks alone, Intesa Sanpaolo and
UniCredit, are set to request up to 17 billion euros.
"We believe that participation in the operation is likely to
be driven by intentions to lend to the real economy and/or
expectations for increased loan demand from corporates,"
Barclays analysts said in a report.
The ECB is offering banks the four-year loans at almost zero
cost as one of its measures to add around 1 trillion euros to
its balance sheet, in an effort to stave off deflation.
However, lenders took up just a modest amount of the loans
in the first two offerings last year, a sign they lacked
confidence in the euro zone economy. That added to pressure on
the ECB to start buying government bonds, which it did this
month.
Italian banks have taken a total of 49 billion euros out of
212 billion euros given out at the first two tenders.
The third tender, whose results will be announced on
Thursday, is also expected to be small -- the most generous
estimates by analysts are 50 billion to 60 billion euros --
making the expected take-up by Italian banks all the more
significant.
The government expects the Italian economy to grow 0.6
percent this year, its first year of expansion after a
three-year recession.
It has not had a single quarter of growth since the middle
of 2011. Data from the ABI banking association showed this week
that bank lending to families and businesses had decreased for
the 33rd consecutive month in February.
Alberto Gallo, credit strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland,
said Italy's high take-up could be linked to carry trades, in
which banks use cheap funds to buy government bonds to boost
their profits.
"The issue for Italian banks continues to be structural lack
of profitability," Gallo said, adding that government bonds as a
share of Italian lenders' total assets were above 10 percent,
the highest in the eurozone, and still growing.
"All these elements help improve short-term profitability,
but will fade as sovereign yields decline and bonds mature."
Lenders had until Wednesday morning to submit their requests
to their respective central banks. There are three more TLTRO
tenders scheduled this year.
($1 = 0.9424 euros)
Following is a breakdown of the expected take-up by bank, in
billions of euros, according to data provided by the banks
themselves or by sources close to the situation.
Intesa SP 10
UniCredit 6-7
Mediobanca 5
Banco Popolare 5
Ubi 3
Iccrea 1.3
Veneto Banca 0.7
Creval 0.5
Pop Milano 0.25
Pop Sondrio 0
Credem 0
Pop Vicenza 0
Carige 0
Bper 0
Monte Paschi 0
Total 31.75/32.75
(Additional reporting by Stefano Bernabei, Elvira Pollina and
Massimo Gaia; Editing by Larry King)