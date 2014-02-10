ROME Feb 10 Italy's economy ministry said on Monday it favoured initiatives by the country's lenders to offload their bad debts but there was no need to set up a "bad-bank" using either public or European Union funds.

Italian banks are trying to improve their balance sheets as European regulators conduct a health check of the sector.

The ministry said in a statement it backed all efforts by banks to "lighten their load" of non-performing loans, but it believed there was "no need for the use of public resources either at the national or EU level." (Reporting By Gavin Jones)