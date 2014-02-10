BRIEF-Zad Holding Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 49.3 million riyals versus 51.7 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oTXID8) Further company coverage:
ROME Feb 10 Italy's economy ministry said on Monday it favoured initiatives by the country's lenders to offload their bad debts but there was no need to set up a "bad-bank" using either public or European Union funds.
Italian banks are trying to improve their balance sheets as European regulators conduct a health check of the sector.
The ministry said in a statement it backed all efforts by banks to "lighten their load" of non-performing loans, but it believed there was "no need for the use of public resources either at the national or EU level." (Reporting By Gavin Jones)
* Q1 net profit 49.3 million riyals versus 51.7 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oTXID8) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 39.9 million dirhams versus 18.5 million dirhams year ago