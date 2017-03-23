MILAN, March 23 UBI Banca's chief
executive, Victor Massiah, says in interview published on the
Euromoney website (bit.ly/2mYAFXI):
* Says further banking mergers in Italy are "inevitable" and
UBI sees itself as an aggregator
* "With the still-difficult environment, economies of scale
will be very important. Compliance and technology costs continue
to be key."
* Says it will be hard for UBI to buy Monte dei Paschi
once the Tuscan bank turns itself around, as its
market capitalisation would then be too big
* UBI expects to complete within 18 months the integration
of three small lenders that UBI agreed to buy for 1 euro after
they were rescued from bankruptcy in November 2015. The bank
could look at other deals within that period
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Greg Mahlich)