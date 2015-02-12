MILAN Feb 12 Italy's UBI Banca, which has been tipped in the press as a potential white knight to rescue rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena, would only consider a merger deal that created value for its own shareholders, its CEO said.

Chief Executive Victor Massiah told a journalist call he "would not deny the active role" that others see UBI play in a possible fresh wave of mergers among Italian cooperative banks, following a government move to turn them into joint-stock companies.

"But we would only consider operations that create value for our shareholders and not just for others' shareholders," he said. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Danilo Masoni)