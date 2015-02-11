MILAN Feb 11 Italian tax police carried out a
fresh round of searches in the offices of Italy's fifth-largest
bank UBI Banca on Wednesday as part of a probe into
alleged obstruction of regulators, two sources and a judicial
document said.
Tax police searched the offices of several managers at UBI's
headquarters last May in the northern city of Bergamo as
magistrates investigated three top executives at the bank and
two other people believed to be connected to the case.
The document seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed that the
number of people under investigation had risen to 11, with the
group now also being probed for alleged irregularities in the
way shareholders appointed the supervisory board in April 2013.
UBI's supervisory board appoints the management board.
UBI CEO Victor Massiah and the chairmen of the management
and supervisory boards, Franco Polotti and Andrea Moltrasio, are
among those being investigated.
Asked about the latest developments, UBI, which speaks on
behalf of its employees, declined to comment.
Veteran Italian banker Giovanni Bazoli, also under
investigation in the probe in his role as chairman of a steering
committee of an association of UBI shareholders, denied any
wrongdoing in a statement on Wednesday.
Prosecutors said in the document seen by Reuters that a list
of supervisory board nominees headed by Moltrasio had won thanks
to proxy votes secured without explaining to shareholders what
they would be used for.
"One has to consider that many shareholders are old people
and anyway people who are not familiar with how the voting
system works to renew the boards of a listed company," the
document said.
Shareholders in a cooperative bank like UBI have a right to
one vote each regardless of the size of their stake.
Italy's government has decided to scrap this system for the
10 largest 'popolari' banks, turning them into joint-stock
companies.
UBI said last May it was cooperating with the tax police and
that the probes related to two complaints -- one filed in 2012
by a consumer group, and the other by some members of the bank's
supervisory board in 2013.
The 2013 complaint concerned an alleged shareholder pact to
influence the appointment of supervisory board members that was
kept hidden from regulators, according a source.
The November 2012 complaint by consumer group Adusbef
centred on alleged fraudulent activities alleged at the UBI
Leasing unit.
(Editing by Crispian Balmer)