MILAN Nov 13 UniCredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, said on Tuesday its net profit in the third quarter came in at 335 million euros ($425.82 million), well above analysts' forecasts, thanks to strong trading gains and cost cuts.

The results marked a sharp improvement compared to the third quarter of last year, when UniCredit posted a loss of 10.6 billion euros because of hefty writedowns on past acquisitions. An analyst consensus distributed by the bank had forecast a net profit of 135 million euros.

The bank said it had set aside 1.8 billion euros to cover risky loans, which have been rising because of Italy's deep recession. UniCredit makes around 40 percent of its revenues in its home country but also has a strong presence in Germany, Austria, Poland and Turkey.

Unicredit's Core Tier 1 ratio, a closely watched measure of financial strength, inched up to 10.7 percent at the end of September, against 10.4 percent at the end of June. Under stricter Basel III standards, the ratio stood at 9.3 percent, above a previous 2012 target of 9.1 percent.

UniCredit was forced to shore up its capital base with a 7.5 billion euros cash call in January - its third since 2008 - to meet tougher requirements set by the European Banking Authority.

The bank, which has seen its stock dive 32 percent over the past year, has been at the centre of recent press speculation that it may tie up with doemstic rival Intesa Sanpaolo in a defensive move to ward off a possible foreign takeover.

Executives at both banks have denied the speculation but sources close to the matter say Italian banking foundations that are among the core shareholders of both lenders are worried about their low market capitalisation.

UniCredit and Intesa have a market value of around 19 billion euros each.

UniCredit shares extended gains after the results, and were up nearly 3 percent at 3.47 euros by 1313 GMT.

