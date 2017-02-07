MILAN Feb 7 Shares in Italian bank UniCredit
and the rights to buy into its record 13 billion euro
cash call were little changed at open on Tuesday
after suffering steep falls the previous day hit by concerns
over rising political risk.
By 0809 GMT shares in UniCredit were down 0.1 percent in
line with Italy's banking stock index.
On Monday, the first day of Italy's biggest corporate cash
call, shares in UniCredit plunged 6.9 percent and subscription
rights fell 18.9 percent as selling by investors who do not plan
to buy into the share offer was amplified by a market slump for
Italian bonds and banking stocks.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)