MILAN May 3 Veneto Banca does not expect a
newly created bank bailout to have to act as a backstop for a 1
billion euro ($1.2 billion)cash call the Italian lender will
launch over the next month, the bank's chairman said on Tuesday.
The Atlante fund has already acquired a 99 percent stake in
fellow regional lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza after the bank
failed to raise money from investors for a 1.5 billion euro
share offer. It is widely expected to also be called to
underwrite Veneto Banca's capital increase.
"As of today there is no evidence that Atlante's involvement
is necessary," Veneto Banca's Chairman Pierluigi Bolla told
journalists on a conference call.
($1 = 0.8668 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za)