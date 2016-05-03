(Adds comments, sources)
MILAN May 3 Veneto Banca does not expect a
newly created bank bailout fund to act as a backstop for its
imminent 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) cash call, despite
difficult market conditions, the bank's chairman said on
Tuesday.
The fund, dubbed Atlante and financed by Italian financial
institutions, was hastily created last month to help weaker
banks raise cash and sell bad loans.
"As of today there is no evidence that Atlante's involvement
is necessary," Veneto Banca's Chairman Pierluigi Bolla told
reporters on a conference call.
He said Veneto Banca would start pre-marketing for the share
offer on May 12-14 and it would then become clearer whether it
could raise the cash it needs without Atlante.
The fund has already had to step in to help regional lender
Banca Popolare di Vicenza after it failed to raise money from
investors in a 1.5 billion euro share offer that ended last
week. Atlante ended up with a 99 percent stake in the bank.
UniCredit had initially been the sole guarantor of the Banca
Popolare di Vicenza share sale, but Atlante relieved it of its
underwriting commitment amid concerns the capital increase would
fall through and hit the whole sector.
Intesa Sanpaolo's investment banking arm Banca IMI
is leading a group of 10 banks that have underwritten Veneto
Banca's share issue.
"Having talked to Banca IMI we remain confident despite
market difficulties," Bolla said.
However, two sources close to the matter told Reuters they
believed Atlante would probably end up having to underwrite
Veneto Banca's capital increase too, which could result in the
fund getting a big stake in a second regional lender.
In a statement, Veneto Banca said its CET 1 ratio, a closely
watched measure of financial strength, stood at 6.8 percent at
the end of March, well below a 10 percent minimum threshold set
by the European Central Bank.
The lender said it expected the ratio to rise to above 11
percent after the capital increase.
Italian bank shares fell heavily for a second day in a row
on Tuesday, bringing their overall loss to 33 percent, after
Popolare di Vicenza's cash call flopped and new government
measures on bad loans disappointed investors.
The stock exchange also prevented Popolare di Vicenza
listing on the market following the failure of its offer.
Atlante has raised 4.25 billion euros, mostly from Italy's
top banks and insurers, but Popolare di Vicenza has now taken up
1.5 billion euros of its firepower.
