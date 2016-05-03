(Adds comments, sources)

MILAN May 3 Veneto Banca does not expect a newly created bank bailout fund to act as a backstop for its imminent 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) cash call, despite difficult market conditions, the bank's chairman said on Tuesday.

The fund, dubbed Atlante and financed by Italian financial institutions, was hastily created last month to help weaker banks raise cash and sell bad loans.

"As of today there is no evidence that Atlante's involvement is necessary," Veneto Banca's Chairman Pierluigi Bolla told reporters on a conference call.

He said Veneto Banca would start pre-marketing for the share offer on May 12-14 and it would then become clearer whether it could raise the cash it needs without Atlante.

The fund has already had to step in to help regional lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza after it failed to raise money from investors in a 1.5 billion euro share offer that ended last week. Atlante ended up with a 99 percent stake in the bank.

UniCredit had initially been the sole guarantor of the Banca Popolare di Vicenza share sale, but Atlante relieved it of its underwriting commitment amid concerns the capital increase would fall through and hit the whole sector.

Intesa Sanpaolo's investment banking arm Banca IMI is leading a group of 10 banks that have underwritten Veneto Banca's share issue.

"Having talked to Banca IMI we remain confident despite market difficulties," Bolla said.

However, two sources close to the matter told Reuters they believed Atlante would probably end up having to underwrite Veneto Banca's capital increase too, which could result in the fund getting a big stake in a second regional lender.

In a statement, Veneto Banca said its CET 1 ratio, a closely watched measure of financial strength, stood at 6.8 percent at the end of March, well below a 10 percent minimum threshold set by the European Central Bank.

The lender said it expected the ratio to rise to above 11 percent after the capital increase.

Italian bank shares fell heavily for a second day in a row on Tuesday, bringing their overall loss to 33 percent, after Popolare di Vicenza's cash call flopped and new government measures on bad loans disappointed investors.

The stock exchange also prevented Popolare di Vicenza listing on the market following the failure of its offer.

Atlante has raised 4.25 billion euros, mostly from Italy's top banks and insurers, but Popolare di Vicenza has now taken up 1.5 billion euros of its firepower.

($1 = 0.8668 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, Pamela Barbaglia, Maria Pia Quaglia and Silvia Aloisi; editing by David Clarke)