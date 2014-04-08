MILAN, April 8 Unlisted Italian lender Veneto
Banca will offer new shares at 39.5 euros each to raise 850
million euros ($1.1 bln) in fresh capital to strengthen its
balance sheet under scrutiny by European regulators.
Veneto Banca is one of 15 Italian banks under review by the
European Central Bank in a check-up of banking assets across the
euro zone this year. Eight of them are planning to raise a total
of more than 8 billion euros in capital from investors.
The bank has announced a 500 million euro rights issue and
will convert a 350 million euro bond into equity to bring its
highest quality Common Equity Tier 1 capital above a minimum
threshold set by the ECB in the review.
In a statement on Tuesday, Veneto Banca said it targeted an
attributable net profit of 222 million euros in 2016 with a
return on tangible equity of 7.4 percent.
The bank posted a 96 million euro net loss last year after
459 million euros in writedowns.
Veneto Banca said in a document on its website its shares
were worth 40.25 euros each in 2012, up from 39.5 euros in 2011.
The bank expects an operating income of 1.15 billion euros
in 2016, compared with 1.1 billion euros in 2013. ($1 = 0.7249
Euros)
